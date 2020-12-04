Free Tuberculosis check-up

On 3 Dec, Mr Chalerm Phon Wanichyanan of the Public Health Department in Sam Roi Yot and Mr Narin Si Ngam, director of the sub-district Rai Kao Hospital led health workers in launching the campaign on free tuberculosis screening/check-up for residents in Sam Roi Yot district by a Mobile X-ray vehicle.

The campaign’s objective is to help detect tuberculosis and other lung diseases for people with diabetes, the elderly, malnutrition and those who are vulnerable of the infection.

Original writer: Thitichaya Saeng

Source: huahinsarn.com

