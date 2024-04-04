Free vehicle safety inspections available in Cha-am during Songkran

The Phetchaburi Provincial Transport Office is hosting a “Free Vehicle Inspection, Safe Driving” event during the Songkran festival 2024. This event offers complimentary vehicle inspections for both cars and motorcycles, encompassing 20 essential safety checks.

These include brake system assessments, tire condition evaluations, windshield wiper functionality tests, and checks on lighting and signaling devices.

Interested vehicle owners should visit the Phetchaburi Provincial Transport Office, Cha-am branch, and any participating locations marked with the “Free Vehicle Inspection, Safe Driving” sign, from March 15 to April 15, 2024.

In addition, the Phetchaburi Provincial Transport Office will extend its operating hours for driver’s license renewals for both cars and motorcycles from April 1-5, 2024, from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM. This service will be available at Building 1, Floor 1, in the Driver’s License Department of the Phetchaburi Provincial Transport Office and at the Cha-am branch office.

Individuals looking to renew their personal driver’s licenses, which are either still valid or have expired within the past year, and who have completed online training (qualifying them for a renewal with a 5-year validity), should be prepared to provide the following documents for license renewal:

1. National ID card

2. Medical certificate

3. Original driver’s license

4. Proof of completion for the 1-hour e-Learning course (if renewing for an additional 5 years)

For further details, please contact the Phetchaburi Provincial Transport Office at 032-426456.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/QWkMQun1r6sD23RH9

