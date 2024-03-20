Free vision screenings at Prachuap Hospital aim to tackle rising screen time and vision problems in children

Prachuap Hospital has unveiled its “Thai Children with Good Vision” project, a new initiative aimed at combating vision problems among children by offering free vision screenings.

The program is overseen by Dr. Suphachai Suphaprueksakul, a leading ophthalmologist at the hospital, and targets primary school students from grades 1 through 6, as well as children aged 6 to 12.

During these screenings, held at the eye clinic on the third floor of the hospital’s outpatient building, Dr. Suphachai evaluates each child’s vision. If any abnormalities are detected, measures are promptly taken to provide the necessary prescription glasses, free of charge.

This service is currently accessible to children residing in four districts: Mueang Prachuap, Thap Sakae, Bang Saphan, and Bang Saphan Noi. Parents and guardians interested in taking advantage of this opportunity can obtain more information by contacting Khun Santhaya Sri Thong at 081-0097258 between 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM on weekdays.

The initiative comes in response to a concerning rise in vision problems among children and teenagers, including conditions such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism.

These issues are often exacerbated by excessive screen time or may be inherited, leading to a rapid deterioration of vision. Alarmingly, the rate of nearsightedness has surged from 8% to 30% in recent years, presenting significant obstacles in educational environments.

Affected students may find it difficult to see clearly on the board, impacting their ability to take notes, keep up with their peers, and maintain interest in learning. Additionally, vision problems can cause unexplained eye strain and headaches, further disrupting daily activities.

