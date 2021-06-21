French nationals in Hua Hin aged over 55 to receive free COVID-19 vaccine from the French Embassy

French nationals in Hua Hin who are aged over 55 will soon be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine free of charge courtesy of the French Embassy in Bangkok.

According to the French Ambassador to Thailand, Thierry Mathou, the French Embassy will begin its own vaccination campaign to vaccinate some of its citizens in Thailand, including those living in Hua Hin.

French nationals aged over 55 will be eligible to receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In an announcement made on Monday (June 21), the Ambassador said that the French Embassy has partnered with private private hospitals in Bangkok, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Ko Samui, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, and Udon Thani to provide free vaccinations to French citizens aged over 55 who live in Thailand.

Further details regarding how to register, the date the vaccines will be available and which hospitals the vaccines will be available will be announced soon, the Ambassador said.

French nationals eligible to receive the vaccine are urged to keep checking the Embassy website for the latest information.

