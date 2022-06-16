From LA to Hua Hin: The Comedy Club Bangkok and Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa present Dwayne Perkins!

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa will bring smiles to the faces of its guests this month, as it teams up with The Comedy Club Bangkok to bring Dwayne Perkins, one of America’s funniest comedians, to Hua Hin!

Dwayne Perkins is considered one of the world’s elite stand-up comics with several appearances on Conan and Comedy Central, including his half-hour special which was voted as one of the top 25 Comedy Central specials of all time. He has also starred on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and is famous for his brilliant one-hour comedy special, “Dwayne Perkins: Take Note” which debuted on Netflix to rave reviews.

Now, he is appearing in Hua Hin for the first time! For one night only, “Dwayne Perkins – Live in Hua Hin” will give hotel guests, local residents and international visitors the opportunity to enjoy his warm, intelligent and laugh-out-loud style of comedy. Hosted at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa on Sunday 26th June 2022 (19.30-22.00 hrs), this exclusive event is an exciting addition to Hua Hin’s cultural calendar.

Guests will be able to enjoy a series of drink promotions, with premium beverages available all night from only THB 100 net. A special Comedy Central Menu will also feature a selection of light bites, including savory snacks such as Parmesan Fries & Truffle Mayo, Onion Rings with Spiced Mayo, Herb Tater Tots, Curry Wurst with French Fries, Chicken Tikka Pitta with Mint Sauce, Beef Sliders with Raclette Cheese, and Baguette Pizza with Mushrooms & Spinach, plus sweet treats including Warm Brownie with Vanilla Ice Cream, Eggless Carrot Cake, Tango Mango Sorbet, and Coconut Ice Cream, all at THB 100 net. (Food available from 18.00-22.00 hrs)

Tickets to “Dwayne Perkins – Live in Hua Hin” are priced at THB 600 net if purchased in advance or THB 800 net on the door. Early birds who book before midnight on 16th June 2022 can take advantage of a limited number of tickets for just THB 500 net!

To book your place at this hilarious evening, please visit comedyclubbangkok.com or www.eventpop.me/e/13061.

Or connect with Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa via these channels:

Website www.huahinmarriott.com

Facebook www.facebook.com/Huahinmarriott

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/huahinmarriott

Line @huahinmarriott

comments