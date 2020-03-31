General cleaning of the Hua Hin Railway Station

Larry Cadiz
Health workers cleaned and disinfected the railway station with the help of the municipality.

On March 30, Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul, Deputy Montri Chupoo, and Mr. Jirawat Prammanee, Deputy Clerk and head of Public Health and Environment led the staffs in cleaning and disinfecting the Hua Hin Railway Station and installed hand-washing areas for all passengers arriving and departing from the train station.

Municipal workers installing hand washing areas for passengers traveling in and out of Hua Hin Train Station.

In addition, Hua Hin Municipality has set a cleaning schedule in other areas of the municipality too.

Medical front-liners and authorities motivated by the municipality for their courageous and tireless effort in fighting the pandemic.

Hua Hin Municipality praises the health workers and medical front-liners for their courageous and tireless effort in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Hua Hin Today

