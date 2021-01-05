Following the report of a 61-year-old woman who was tested positive of Covid and has visited the public market few days ago, Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul and Ms Variya Yu Yen, Department Head of Communicable Disease Prevention led the municipal workers in conducting a general sanitation at Chat Chai Market and disinfected the area to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 disease.

Chat Chai is one of the main public markets for Hua Hin residents and it is vital to keep the place clean and sanitised. Meanwhile, market goers were advised to always wear their masks and wash their hands frequently with alcohol gel.

In addition, Public Health officials and municipal staff are assigned to set up various screening points at the market entrance to ensure public’s health safety.

