Glasses for school children

Feb 24, Prachuap Khiri Khan – Ban Hua Hin Municipality School Permanent Secretary Mr Jirawat Pramani, school director Dr Bunthawee Boonhai and Ms Kor Kaew Pipatpongdecha Received 83 eyeglasses through the beautiful sky clear glasses project worth 83,000 baht from Mr Pramote Thanyakul Sajja the manager of Time Optical, Hua Hin.

Mr Pramote and his family are residents of Hua Hin where he graduated from Chulalongkorn University majoring in the Faculty of Engineering and returned to do business in Hua HIn City by opening an optical shop called Time Optical.

In which he realized, those students in each place having “eye problems” therefore, he settled a project to donate glasses to those children.

Each year the teachers from Hua Hin Municipality School will bring all the short-sighted children to do their eyesight exam which this year the total number of children were 83.

This year, all of the glasses he gave away were worth 83,000 baht, which is to give children better vision for education.

Mr Pramote does a project to give eyeglasses every year and he will continue doing it to help children and the society of Hua Hin.

Speaking of which, Mr Jirawat expressed his appreciation that Mr Pramote is generous for donating eyeglasses to the children.

comments