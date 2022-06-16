Global Wellness Day celebrations with Chiva-Som and Zulal Wellness Resort

To celebrate annual Global Wellness Day on 11 June 2022, Chiva-Som in Hua Hin, Thailand, together with its sister resort Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, in Qatar, hosted a series of complimentary activities both virtually and on-resort for guests as well as a CSR activity to enhance community wellness.

The one-day event celebrates health and wellbeing and is designed to increase global consciousness around living a healthier life. In honour of this, expert advisors and practitioners from both Chiva-Som and Zulal Wellness Resort led a series of educational activities such as talks, training exercises and wellness workshops throughout the day.

First celebrated in 2012, Global Wellness Day (GWD) was established as the ‘first’ day dedicated to living well and has now been accepted worldwide. With the slogan ‘One day can change your whole life’, GWD is based on the simple premise of increasing global consciousness of living a better life, even if it is just for one day, drawing a focus on healthier lifestyle choices.

Centred around this year’s theme #ThinkMagenta – an idea that arose amidst the negativity in the world and acts as a reminder that living well begins in the mind – Chiva-Som curated a programme of interactive classes and talks on inspiring positive change in body and mind. Classes drew on Chiva-Som’s holistic approach to health and wellness, as well as Zulal Wellness Resort’s concepts and philosophies centred on Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM).

Accessible from around the world, Chiva-Som livestreamed a series of complimentary sessions covering topics such as Nutraceutical for Stress Relief by Onteera Pengyang, Pharmacist and Pranayama Exercise with Preeda Ardmad, Senior Yoga Instructor. While Zulal’s Family and Child Specialist, Joelle El Khoury, led a talk on ‘How Family Connection Affects Individual Wellness and Contributes to #ThinkMagenta’ on the Global Wellness Day Facebook channels.

Participants were also invited to tune in to the resorts’ social media channels as Chiva-Som’s Executive Chef Sinchai Srivipa and Souse Chef Touch Vongsathitsart shared some of their revered ‘Plant-Based Recipes’, with cooking demonstrations on how to make a Spicy Tropical Fruit Salad and Nam Prik Ong, a northern Thai style tomato chili dip. Recognising the benefits of following a plant-based diet, Zulal’s Executive Chef Indrajit Saha also shared his thoughts on ‘The Myths of Protein Intake in Plant-Based Diets’ and advice on getting sufficient protein in the body.

Last week, Chiva-Som welcomed Founder of Global Wellness Day, Belgin Aksoy, to the ‘Haven of Life’ where she led a talk for resort guests on how ‘One day can change your whole life’ and ‘How can we live a healthier and better life’. Aligned with Chiva-Som’s commitment to enhance community wellness, Aksoy also joined staff to visit the remote Karen Hilltribe Community Village in Prachuab Kirikhan in Thailand, to provide complimentary health check-ups, along with medical and food supplies to support the community.

Chiva-Som, Hua Hin’s General Manager Mr. Vaipanya Kongkwanyuen said “Global Wellness Day aims to inspire people to live well, a philosophy that is perfectly aligned with Chiva-Som’s vision and continual work towards improving the health, wellbeing, and livelihood of local communities. We will continue to promote and support GWD to help raise awareness to our guests and to the world.”

“Global Wellness Day is crucial to spread the awareness that Prevention is Better than Cure. Hence, in our attempt and commitment to helping achieve Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and build a happier and healthier nation, we invited our local communities to join us in this Global Wellness Day, because community wellbeing is our wellbeing.” said Mr. Daniele Vastolo, General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort.

For further information about the resorts, please visit www.chivasom.com and www.zulal.com.

comments