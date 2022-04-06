go! WOW: New home convenience store opens at PowerBuy Hua Hin

Central Retail Corporation PCL (CRC) has opened a new home convenience store at PowerBuy Hua Hin on Soi 88.

go! WOW is a variety store stocking household utensils and other everyday needs, operated by CRC Thai Watsadu Limited under Central Retail. Its strategy is cheap and easily accessible products giving more alternatives for consumers, targeting every age and gender segment.

Mr. Suthisarn Chirathivat, CEO of CRC Thai Watsadu Limited under Central Retail noted that current growth trends in Thai Home Convenience are expanding. Consumers have a continuing need for decorations and repairs to their homes and meet the needs of their daily lives.

Over the past 2 years, this growth trend had bucked the overall economy.

To support the demand for this product segment, the company has launched a new business, go! WOW, a variety store to expand the business of construction materials and household products, to a business of miscellaneous products for the home.

It is aimed at all age and gender segments with affordable prices. At latest in March, the chain will add another 8 stores with budgets of 70 million baht, adding to 21 existing stores around the country, in both Bangkok and the provinces. The stores have proven very popular, as they provide a high-value shopping experience, as a new alternative for consumers to shop for cheaper products of good quality during the economic downturn.

Mr. Suthisarn added that go! WOW’s stock comprised common household utensils and everyday essentials at affordable prices under the concept “Great stuff for everybody at

go! WOW.”

The store caters to consumers’ needs under 4 key strategies:

1) Affordable prices: Prices start at just 5 baht for products with high quality and great value.

2) Product range: 14,000 lines to choose from covering every category.

3) Accessible sites: go! WOW stores can be found in shopping areas, shopping malls and communities, on sites with great potential for convenient travel, providing convenience for customers to buy quality products at affordable prices.

4) Cross promotions: Hook-ups with partner stores enabling customers to bring receipts from the partners to redeem for discounts at go! WOW, to build awareness of every channel and combine customer base for mutual strength.

