Goat farm at Pranburi Dam attracts visitors with unique photo opportunities

If you’ve got young children, this farm near Hua Hin is a must visit.

A goat farm located behind Pranburi Dam has become a popular new attraction for visitors looking for a unique experience near Hua Hin.

The farm offers picturesque views that have drawn numerous Thai visitors eager to capture the perfect photo with the resident goats.

Every day, a local farmer leads his goats down to the water’s edge at Pranburi Dam, creating a scenic backdrop of clear skies, green grass, and mountainous landscapes that locals have compared to something like a scene out Switzerland. While that might be pushing it a stretch, this setting, combined with the playful nature of the goats, has made the farm a hit on social media.

“Let’s Go” series to spotlight places to visit in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan

The farm is free to enter, but visitors are encouraged to support the operation by purchasing goat food. Bundles of lead tree branches are available for 20 THB each, and bottles of milk for feeding the goats are also priced at 20 THB.

The farm is located about 30 minutes from Hua Hin. It can be easily reached by following GPS but make sure you follow the signs at the entrance as the GPS goes a little off course.

At the entrance, visitors will find a dirt road leading to the farm, where the stunning scenery immediately captures their attention.

Once on-site, visitors can buy goat food and head to the waterfront area, where the goats eagerly gather to be fed. This interactive experience allows for fun and engaging photos, as the goats compete for food from visitors’ hands. There are also sheep at the farm, which are equally approachable and photogenic.

The farm is open daily from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM and provides ample parking. For more information, visitors can contact the farm directly at 095-3968874.

This attraction offers a delightful and family-friendly activity for those looking to explore the natural beauty and unique experiences of Prachuap Khiri Khan province. However, it should be noted that there are no toilet facilities at the farm.

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/EDrXvu6ehh1qzk9Y6

comments