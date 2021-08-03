Golf courses, fitness centres and gyms in Hua Hin ordered closed

Golf courses, fitness centres and gyms in Hua Hin have been ordered to close as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19.

The closure order, which has now been confirmed to Hua Hin Today by the provincial authority, was signed by Governor Panlop Singhaseni late on Monday.

The order states that sporting facilities, including gyms, fitness centres, Muay Thai camps and golf courses must close until August 18.

On Tuesday morning a number of venues affected by the closure order confirmed they would be closing.

At the time of posting, Black Mountain Golf Club, True Arena, the Banyan Golf Club, Springfield Golf Club and Pump Up Fitness have informed members they will be closed for the next 14 days.

The closures come after Prachuap Khiri Khan on Sunday was declared a ‘dark red zone’, resulting a nighttime curfew from 9pm to 4am and no public gatherings of more than five people.

Restaurants are also only only allowed to serve food for takeaway, with in-house dining banned.

Supermarkets and shopping malls can open until 8pm.

Other business which must close include:

pubs, bars, karaoke

massage – all forms, traditional, foot, steam, bathing, except for medical treatment in government hospitals.

boxing stadium, Muay Thai school, martial arts school

snooker tables, billiards, game shops, arcades and internet cafes

movie theatres

water parks, amusement parks, swimming pools

children’s play ground, inflatable play areas, ball pools etc

zoos

banquet halls, meeting rooms

beauty salons, weight control clinics

golf courses

sports fields, badminton, football, tennis

Hotels can operate as usual but refrain from using the venue for meetings, seminars or banquets.

Officials also announced two checkpoints will be set up – one in front of the Bo Fai people’s service center on Petchkasem Road, and one in front of the Petchkasem Foundation Cha-am-Pranburi Bypass Road.

