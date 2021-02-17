Gone were the days of Soi Bintabaht… Hello Soi 94 bar complex!

Construction of the new bar complex that is due to open soon in Hua Hin is slowly taking shape.

The ‘Wonderland’, as dubbed by many, is located at the intersection of Soi 94 and a railway crossing, just opposite the 7-11 corner store and Sakura restaurant.

The complex will consist of 21 bars and a kitchen area and according to Thaivisa, all the bars have already been rented out, with rental fees starting at just 9,000 baht per month.

Like many entertainment venues throughout Thailand, Soi Bintabaht’s nightlife was brought down to its knees due to the lack of foreign tourists for obvious reason.

A bar owner on Soi Bintabaht recently told Thaivisa that she presumed about 80 percent of the bars in the area had either permanently shutdown, not renewing the rental contracts or left for sale.

During its prime time (few years before Covid), the rental for just even a small bar around the Bintabaht area would cost no lower than 80,000 baht per month, plus the compulsory a million baht ‘key money’. “Gone were those days.”

Meanwhile, just around the corner is the renowned Baan Khun Por – a huge outdoor complex complete with all kinds of food, beverages and live music entertainment where most of the expats and locals frequent in the evening. With their prices so ‘down-to-earth’, Baan Khun Por is a scary competition for numerous small beer bars and eateries in Hua Hin.

Source: ThaiVisa

comments