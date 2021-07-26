“Goodbye Cha-Am Beach” – netizens take aim at new steps installed at popular resort

The popular beach resort of Cha-Am in Phetchaburi province now has no beach – if netizens are to be believed.

Kapook published the latest pictures from the resort along with a “Goodbye Beach” caption.

This was after a long stretch of about 14 steps leading down to the sea were installed.

The media said there was now very little space to actually walk on the sand.

Netizens were saying that when referring to Cha-Am in future it won’t be a visit to the beach but a trip to see the steps.

Others noted that the measure was vital to prevent further erosion, however.

This post has been republished with permission from ASEAN NOW formerly Thaivisa.com

