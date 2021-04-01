Government Will Distribute Covid-19 vaccines to All Provinces This Month

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government plans to distribute the Covid-19 vaccines to all provinces nationwide this month, starting 1 April.

Public Health Ministry Permanent secretary Dr. Kiattiphum Wongrajit said 800,000 Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine doses would be allocated to all provinces. Some 350,000 doses will be given to six at-risk provinces, 240,000 doses to eight tourist provinces and 50,000 doses to eight border provinces.

He said 160,000 doses will be allocated to the remaining provinces. Those with a population of less than one million will receive 800 doses, while large provinces with a population of 1-1.5 million will get 1,000 doses and larger provinces will get 1,200 doses.

Dr. Kiattiphum added that Public health and frontline workers will receive the vaccine first. 1,000 doses will be given to each province to inoculate village health volunteers.

