Green sea turtle lays 129 eggs on Prachuap Khiri Khan beach

A green sea turtle laid 129 eggs on a beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan, officials reported. The turtle came ashore at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 3, to lay its eggs about 16 meters from the waterline.

Mr. Somjet Jantana, Director of the Office of Conservation Area Management No. 3 (SBC 3) in Phetchaburi, stated that a patrol team from Ao Siam National Park had been monitoring the area around Ao Thian and Pran Buri Dock Co., Ltd., in Moo 3, Mae Ramphueng Subdistrict, Bang Saphan District, since May 28.

Early Monday morning, officials discovered the nesting turtle at Ao Thian, located outside the jurisdiction of Ao Siam National Park (preparatory stage).

Initial inspections identified the turtle by a distinctive notch on the left rear side of its shell. A microchip scan showed no previous number, but records indicate this turtle had previously nested at Pran Buri Dock Co., Ltd. on June 4, 2020. Officials implanted microchip number 900219001878515, marking it as the second nest of 2024.

The turtle measured 97 cm in body length, 84 cm in body width, and its flippers spanned 95 cm. The nest hole measured 20 cm in width and 31 cm in depth. The turtle laid a total of 129 eggs.

National park officials have erected a protective fence around the nest and are monitoring the area 24/7 to ensure the eggs are safe from predators and human interference.

The green sea turtle, Chelonia mydas (Linnaeus, 1758), is a large and heavy species with a short, stubby head and sequential, non-overlapping scales. The carapace has a ridge that almost forms a keel along the back and appears reddish-brown. Fully grown, the carapace is about 100 cm long, and the turtle weighs approximately 130 kg.

Green turtles are common in the Gulf of Thailand and along the Andaman Sea coast and are protected under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act, B.E. 2562.

