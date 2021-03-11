Gulf fishing ban starts

During its annual conservation fishery resources, the Department of Fisheries announced the ban on commercial fishing in the Central Gulf of Thailand for 90 days from February to May. The aim of the annual commercial fishery moratorium is to allow fish species to breed.



The ban applies to all sea fishing from Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani provinces from February 15 to May 15.



A further ban on fishing in the coastal zone from Laem Khao Mong Lai to Hua Hin Bay comes into effect from May 16 to June 14 for an extra period of 30 days.



But these conservation measures still allow certain types of fishing equipment to be used by local fishing groups.



Departmental fishery surveys found that mackerels are fertile and ready to breed in this month as are small mackerels, Indian mackerels and other small commercial fishes.



Fish sprats spawning in these protected coastal areas during this time have a chance to grow and replenish our fishery resources for the rest of the year.

