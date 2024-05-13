Hat Yai likely to be next route for Hua Hin Airport

Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced plans to upgrade Hua Hin Airport to accommodate international flights, including the introduction of a new route to Hat Yai.

During an inspection of the airport on Monday, the Prime Minister outlined a timeline for these improvements, aiming for completion by the fourth quarter of the 2025 fiscal year.

Prime Minister Srettha, accompanied by his delegation, reviewed the progress of enhancing the airport’s standards.

Mr. Chayatan Phromsorn, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, detailed the upgrades required, including extending the runway safety zones, improving passenger terminal facilities, and integrating IT systems for more efficient passenger document inspections.

The current lack of designated safety areas at the runway ends necessitates the installation of systems to slow down and stop aircraft that overshoot the runway. The Department of Airports has completed an Aeronautical Study, with findings submitted in September 2023, but further revisions are pending review.

Srettha emphasized the need for expeditious work to ensure completion by the high tourist season in late 2025.

The upgrades aim to accommodate both domestic and international tourists, particularly those traveling to Cha-Am in Phetchaburi Province and Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

In addition to the planned flights from Chiang Mai, there are expectations for future direct flights from Hat Yai, which would facilitate travel for tourists from Malaysia, aligning with the government’s policy to boost tourism and revenue.

The Prime Minister acknowledged Hua Hin Airport’s underutilized potential and highlighted plans to expand the runway to meet international aviation standards. He noted that Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces offer rich cultural and culinary tourism opportunities. There are also plans to rename the facility to Phetchaburi-Hua Hin Airport.

The proposed development is part of the government’s vision to position Thailand as a regional aviation hub.

Data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports indicate that Prachuap Khiri Khan Province saw an increase in tourists from 9.75 million in 2022 to 11.14 million in 2023. The enhanced airport infrastructure is expected to further boost tourism in the region.

comments