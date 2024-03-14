Have you visited Hua Hin’s newest night market?

The Patio Old Town Night Market offers a nice mix of Thai and international cuisine, live music, and a variety of goods from local vendors.

Positioned conveniently next to Chatsila and the iconic Hua Hin Night Market, this market provides a unique, chilled atmosphere for visitors.

Access to the market is made easy through a dedicated walkway on Petchkasem Road, directly opposite the Hua Hin Clock Tower.

Open from 5:30 pm to 11:00 pm on Wednesdays through Sundays, the Patio Old Town Night Market not only promises an array of delicious food options but also an opportunity to enjoy the lively ambiance and perhaps pick up a unique souvenir from one of the many stalls lining its pathways.

Well worth checking out.

Open: 5:30pm- 11:00pm / Wed, Thur, Fri, Sat & Sun

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/ZxX2vve4bqEvErEaA

