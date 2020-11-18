“Hawksbill sea turtle lays eggs on Koh Talu Beach”

17 Nov. BANG SAPHAN NOI – Head of the Ao Siam National Park Mr Phatra Intaraphairot reported that a Hawksbill sea turtle was found laying eggs last night at the Koh Talu Beach in Bang Saphan Noi District, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Authorities of the Ao Siam National Park together with the Siam Marine Rehabilitation Foundation had been monitoring the turtle’s location and condition since it was first spotted two weeks ago. Officials were able to track the Hawksbill movement through a GPS microchip that has been implanted on its skin. (Reference: Microchip number 9330 7640 0530 527).

The Hawksbill sea turtle measures at 79cm wide and 73cm long. It laid 178 eggs all together at a distance of 21 metres from the edge of the water. Officers then moved the eggs to that the turtle has dug to a nursery unit.

Park officials named the Hawksbill sea turtle as “Mae Srisuda” and have been monitoring her 24/7, collecting vital data since last month.

