Health officials confirm donated blood is safe after donor tests positive for COVID-19

Health officials from Prachuap Khiri Khan Hospital have reassured the public over the safety of donated blood after a donor tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday (May 19) a 34 year old woman was confirmed as having COVID-19 after donating blood on May 1.

However, health officials allayed fears over the risk of infection from COVID-19 via donated blood.

They said there has not been a single case of a patient testing positive for the virus after having received donated blood.

They added that the person who received the donated blood is being monitored closely and has not tested positive for the virus nor displayed any symptoms.

Health officials also stated that all preventative measures as outlined by the Thai Red Cross were followed during the time the blood was donated and that the donor was rigorously screened before the donation took place.

Medical staff wore the necessary protective clothing, while the donor wore a face mask and had their recent history accessed to ensure they had not been in contact with a COVID-19 patient or visited any area deemed ‘high risk’.

Health officials said the public should not be worried about donating blood.

They said that that reserves of blood are actually at critically low levels.

Last month the Thai Red Cross Society issued an urgent appeal for blood donations after supplies dropped dramatically since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Potential donors who have displayed COVID like symptoms or who have come into contact with a COVID-19 patient are asked to refrain from donating blood for 14 days.

However, people who have received the Sinovac vaccine can donate blood seven days after receiving the vaccine, while people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine are asked to wait at least four weeks before making a blood donation.

People in Prachuap Khiri Khan are invited to donate blood at Hua Hin Blood Center.

