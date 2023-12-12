Health officials issue Zika virus warning in Hua Hin after six confirmed cases

The Prachuap Khiri Khan Public Health Department has issued a health warning following the confirmation of six Zika virus infections in Hua Hin.

Public health representatives, led by Mr. Anurat Song-in, have intensified disease control measures and are urging the public to be vigilant.

The Zika virus, known for its severe impact on pregnant women and young children, has raised concerns in the Hua Hin area. Symptoms of the virus include fever, headaches, vomiting, body aches, rashes, and red eyes without discharge. Health officials warn that these symptoms are similar to those of dengue fever, another disease transmitted by the Aedes mosquito.

One of the most alarming consequences of Zika virus infection during pregnancy is the risk of newborns developing microcephaly, a condition characterized by a smaller head size, which can lead to developmental challenges. The public health department strongly advises those who exhibit symptoms to seek immediate medical attention and avoid self-medication, citing risks such as red blood cell destruction leading to potentially fatal outcomes.

In response to the outbreak, Prachuap Khiri Khan’s public health officials have launched a campaign to eradicate Aedes mosquito larvae. Efforts include fogging to eliminate mosquito populations in water sources and drainage areas, particularly in communities where cases have been reported. Additionally, volunteer health workers are actively disseminating information and educating residents on preventive measures to curb the spread of the epidemic.

The public is encouraged to maintain a high level of hygiene, regularly dispose of standing water, and use mosquito repellents as preventive strategies against mosquito-borne diseases.

The health department reassures the public that they are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to take further action as needed to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of Hua Hin.

