Health officials provide update on Zika virus outbreak in Hua Hin

Officials met on Thursday (Dec 14) to address the growing concerns regarding the Zika virus outbreak in Hua Hin.

Officials said there are now 10 confirmed cases of the virus in Prachuap Khiri Khan, with most cases reported in Hua Hin.

Chaired by Dr. Watcharapong Luangprairot, Deputy Provincial Public Health Doctor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, the meeting was held at the Hua Hin Municipal Office’s Chomsin Room.

Key figures in attendance included Mr. Jeerawat Phra Manee, representing the Mayor of Hua Hin, Mrs. Wariya Yu Yen, head of the communicable disease prevention and control department, and various public health and environmental officials.

The focus of the meeting was on sharing knowledge and developing strategies for the surveillance, prevention, and control of the Zika virus. Participants included representatives from the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Public Health Office, the Disease Control Center led by Insects 5.3 of Prachuap Khiri Khan, local hospital communicable disease control units, community health volunteers, and leaders from the affected areas.

Thailand has reported a cumulative number of 644 Zika virus patients from January 1 to November 22, 2023, with an incidence rate of 1.97 per 100,000 population.

In Prachuap Khiri Khan province alone, there have been 10 confirmed cases since January 2, 2023, predominantly in Hua Hin sub-district, Nong Kae sub-district, and Hin Lek Fai sub-district, showing an incidence rate of 7.91 per 100,000 population.

The meeting highlighted the case of a pregnant woman in the region infected with the Zika virus, which poses a significant risk to the fetus, including microcephaly and other developmental issues.

The Zika virus, primarily transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, can also spread through person-to-person contact, including sexual intercourse and blood transfusion.

While most infected individuals are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms such as fever, rash, headache, conjunctivitis, joint pain, and occasionally swollen lymph nodes or diarrhea, the virus poses a severe risk to pregnant women and their fetuses. Currently, there is no specific vaccine or treatment for Zika, with symptomatic treatment being the primary approach.

As a response to the outbreak, officials have emphasized the importance of eliminating Aedes mosquito breeding sites and taking preventive measures like wearing protective clothing, using mosquito repellent, sleeping under mosquito nets, and installing screens on doors and windows.

The Hua Hin community is urged to remain vigilant and adhere to these preventive guidelines to control the spread of the Zika virus and safeguard public health.

