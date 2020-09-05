Health visit to Cicada

Director-General of the Department of Public Health, Dr Phanphimon Wipulakorn, Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul and city officials visited the popular Cicada Market late last month to promote public health measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection and to build visitors’ confidence.

Dr Phanphimon said Hua Hin City has recently reopened all businesses while at the same time ensuring that safety health measures are being followed. There is strict monitoring being made by health volunteers and the municipality urges everyone to co-operate for the success of the safe reopening of the city.

Public health officials will continue to visit various tourist spots in the city. Dr Phanphimon said domestic tourism is important for the country at this moment and Hua Hin is an important tourist destination for visits and rediscovery.

Mayor Nopporn spoke of the “HDC” measure that aimed to collect data to improve services and environmental standards. Its three aspects are:

Hygiene: All business establishments should maintain high level of hygiene.

Distancing: Government’s social distancing guidelines must be followed at all times;

Cleanliness: Business premises should regularly be cleaned and sterilised.

Fully supporting the “Thai Stop Covid Campaign,” the municipality is implementing HDC measure as guidelines for everyone so that businesses will be well-prepared to welcome back visitors, the mayor said. Health Department officers will continue their efficient work to prepare Hua Hin to be ready to reopen as a major resort attracting more tourists and visitors, he said.

The mayor also thanked the Public Health Department for helping make Hua Hin Municipality an effective administrative organisation that can now serve as a prototype in Thailand.

