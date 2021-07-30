Heavy downpours and thundershowers in Hua Hin set to continue

We get it. It’s hardly breaking news to report on potential rainfall during the wet season but if you had plans that were weather dependant this weekend, you may need to find something else to do.

The recent heavy weather that Hua Hin and the province has experienced in recent weeks looks set to continue well in to next week.

According to a weather advisory issued by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), strong winds, downpours and thundershowers are forecast for Prachuap Khiri Khan province until next Thursday (Aug 5).

For this weekend, the TMD warns of a rather strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand. Isolated heavy rain is likely in the East and the South of Thailand.

The TMD says people should be prepared for overflows and flash floods.

Boats in the province should proceed with caution.

Further south, strong winds will force waves up to 2-3 meters high in the upper Andaman Sea from Phang Nga and above 3 meters high in thundershowers.

