Heavy rain, flash floods forecast for Prachuap Khiri Khan

Flash floods and heavy rain have been forecast for 38 provinces in Thailand, including in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, a strong southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will bring isolated and heavy rain until August 10.

People living near rivers and areas prone to flooding have been advised to monitor water levels closely and keep updated with the latest weather information.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) has said that between 6-8 Aug people in Thailand should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows.

All ships in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf should proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms, the TMD said.

Locally, while the temperatures in Hua Hin are set to remain high, between 24 and 31 degrees celsius, rain and storms are forecast across the region for until at least next Monday (Aug 8).

