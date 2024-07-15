Heavy rain forecast for Hua Hin this week

Well, it is the rainy season….

Heavy rain is expected to continue throughout the week in Hua Hin, as thundershowers and isolated heavy rains are predicted across various parts of Thailand.

This weather pattern is due to the moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the country, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

The weather forecast for Hua Hin over the next seven days indicates consistent heavy rain, with wave heights of 1-2 metres and temperatures ranging from a high of 34°C to a low of 24°C. Rainfall is expected to cover 60% of the area daily, with a slight increase to 70% on Thursday and Friday.

Seven-day weather forecast for Hua Hin:

15 July : Heavy rain, max temp 34°C, min temp 24°C, 60% chance of rain

16 July : Heavy rain, max temp 32°C, min temp 24°C, 60% chance of rain

17 July : Heavy rain, max temp 32°C, min temp 24°C, 60% chance of rain

18 July : Heavy rain, max temp 30°C, min temp 24°C, 70% chance of rain

19 July : Heavy rain, max temp 30°C, min temp 24°C, 70% chance of rain

20 July : Heavy rain, max temp 32°C, min temp 24°C, 60% chance of rain

21 July: Heavy rain, max temp 33°C, min temp 24°C, 60% chance of rain

In addition, a weather warning issued on 14 July remains in effect until 18 July. The warning highlights heavy to very heavy rain, strong wind-waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand. This is attributed to the strong monsoon trough lying across the North and Northeast of Thailand into an active low-pressure cell over the middle coast of Vietnam, combined with the rather strong southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf.

Residents and visitors in Hua Hin are advised to stay updated on weather reports and exercise caution during this period of heavy rainfall and potential strong winds.

