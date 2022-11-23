Heavy rain forecast for Phetchaburi & Prachuap Khiri Khan

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory warning of heavy to very heavy rain for Prachuap Khiri Khan and Phetchaburi.

The rain is forecast to hit the region on Wednesday (Nov 23) and Thursday (Nov 24).

The weather warning, effective from 5am on Tuesday (Nov 22) says “The active low-pressure cell covers the upper Gulf of Thailand and the East. Meanwhile, the monsoon trough across the upper South results in some heavy to very heavy rains in the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, the East and the South regions.”

“People should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows”, the TMD says.

Meanwhile, waves in the Gulf of Thailand are expected to reach up to 3 metres high, with the TMD saying that small boats should refrain from leaving the shore.

