Heavy rains forecast for mid-May could offer respite for drought stricken Hua Hin

After enduring severe drought, residents of Prachuap Khiri Khan, including Hua Hin, may finally see significant rainfall as the dry season is expected to end soon.

The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) predicts at least three storms to hit the region by mid-May, potentially alleviating the current drought crisis.

Surasee Kittimonthon, ONWR secretary-general, announced at a recent meeting focused on the country’s water situation that the dry season should conclude by the end of April. Despite the current water levels standing at 45,099 million cubic meters, about 55% of the country’s reservoir capacity, the situation is slightly below last year’s figures by 2%. Nevertheless, it remains within satisfactory levels.

However, Prachuap Khiri Khan has faced significant challenges due to the ongoing drought. The El Niño phenomenon has contributed to lower-than-average rainfall over the past months, prompting the ONWR and related agencies to develop strategies to optimize water retention and prepare for the expected increase in rainfall.

Local reservoirs and dams have been grappling with low water levels. The ONWR has advised farmers who have completed their second crop harvests against planting a third crop this season, recommending close attention to government advisories to mitigate the impact of potential water shortages on agricultural output.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has already designated several areas in Prachuap Khiri Khan as emergency assistance zones, preparing for immediate relief measures. Amid these preparations, Surasee highlighted that this year’s drought primarily affects water availability for consumption rather than causing widespread arid conditions.

As the dry season nears its end, the region braces for the upcoming rains, which could bring much-needed relief. “With the potential onset of the El Niño phenomenon, there is a statistical likelihood of encountering up to three storms next month,” Surasee stated, emphasizing the government’s ongoing efforts to manage the situation effectively.

