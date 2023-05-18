Here’s how people in Prachuap Khiri Khan voted in the general election

The Election Commission of Prachuap Khiri Khan has announced the results of how people in the province voted during the election, which took place on Sunday (May 14).

Officials said that Prachuap Khiri Khan witnessed higher voter turnout in this election.

According to the unofficial results released by the Election Commission of Prachuap Khiri Khan, 328,366 people, or 76.38% of eligible voters, cast their ballots out of a total of 429,883 eligible voters. This is a significant increase compared to the 2019 election, which had a voter turnout of 70.18%.

The election saw the Palang Pracharath Party win in two constituencies, while the Phumjai Thai Party won in one constituency under the constituency-based system. Meanwhile, the Kao Klai Party gained the highest number of votes under the party-list system.

The number of invalid ballots was 12,404, or 3.78%, lower than the previous election, while the number of voters who did not choose any candidate was 6,838, or 2.08%. The Election Commission stated that the election was conducted smoothly without any major issues reported.

In Constituency 1, the elected candidate was Mr. Sangkhom Daengchothi from the Phumjai Thai Party, with 36,699 votes. Mr. Jakapun Piyaphornphaiboon from the Democrat Party won in Constituency 2 with 42,736 votes. In Constituency 3, the elected candidates were Mr. Promwut Pongthawaradej from the Phalang Pracharat Party, Mr. Wannich Paksakungmueang from the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, and Mr. Sompong Thungsri from the Pheu Thai Party.

The unofficial results of the constituency-based voting for Members of Parliament (MPs) in Prachuap Khiri Khan province saw the Kao Klai Party gain the highest number of votes with 119,375 votes, followed by the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party with 55,309 votes, and the Phak Pheu Thai Party with 51,791 votes.

Overall, the elections in Prachuap Khiri Khan were conducted successfully and peacefully, with voters showing a strong interest in exercising their democratic rights.

EC Chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong revealed that Pita Limjaroenrat’s Move Forward Party has won an impressive 112 constituency seats and 39 party list seats, while the Pheu Thai party followed closely with 112 constituency seats and 29 party list seats.

As for the smaller parties, the Democrats secured 22 constituency seats and 3 party list seats, while Chartthaipattana obtained 9 constituency seats, and Prachachat won 7 constituency seats and 2 party list seats. Thai Sang Chart emerged with 5 constituency seats, Pheu Thai Ruam Palang gained 2 constituency seats, Chart Pattana Kla obtained 1 constituency seat, Seri Ruam Thai secured 1 party list seat, and Thai Sang Thai won 1 party list seat.

This election saw voter turnout in Thailand reach an all-time high of 75.22%, reflecting the significant engagement of the Thai population in the democratic process.

NNT contributed to this story.

