Here’s how you can enjoy 6 days of free access to True Arena Hua Hin Sports Club

True Arena Hua Hin Sports Club’s 6th Year Anniversary Open House – Friday 01 April to Wednesday 06 April 2022

True Arena is celebrating its 6th Year Anniversary with 6 days of free access and fun activities for the whole family!

All guests who pre-register for the event will be able enjoy the Gym and Infinity Swimming Pool for free, and a selection of Group Fitness Classes are available to join free of charge every day. Choose from Yoga, Zumba, BODYPUMP & BODY COMBAT, Spinning, TRX and more.

Coach Leroy Saunders will be hosting a Nutrition 101 Workshop on Saturday 02 April at 10:30am, for those who would like to know a little more some basics of macros and healthy eating. RSVP required.

Our Tennis courts will be available to book free of charge, and our indoor A/C Sports Hall will be offering free Badminton & Pickleball courts throughout the event.

There will be free-to-join Tennis, Badminton and Pickleball Clinics, so come and try your hand at a new racquet sport!

For the Kids, there’ll be free sports classes, and a Special “Swim Hua Hin” pop-up at our rooftop infinity pool. Come along and get a FREE swimming lesson with Coach Reece on Saturday & Sunday morning.

And in the evenings of Friday 01st & Saturday 02nd April, enjoy live music and entertainment at our “Chill Park” Beer Garden and Lifestyle & Food Stall mini-market. Bow the Voice will be performing LIVE on Friday evening, and DJ Steve Johnstone will be providing the tunes live on Saturday, as we broadcast the LIVE MMA fight night on the Big Screen out front of our Club House.

There are special discounts and promotions available only during the event, and we’re also giving away 6 Free Memberships to 6 lucky winners that pre-register for the event.

To register click here: https://bit.ly/TAHHOH22

For more details contact the team at True Arena on 032-909-633 or check Facebook for details.

