Here’s what the municipality is doing to solve Hua Hin’s water supply problems

Residents in some parts of Hua Hin will be all too aware of the recent problems with the supply of water.

However, the municipality is taking steps to address this issue with a three-stage plan that aims to solve the problem in the short, medium, and long term, according to Hua Hin mayor Nopporn Wutthikul.

The short-term plan involves the 4th Regional Environmental Office installing long-distance water transmission pumps at the reservoir at Kasetsart University Animal Hospital.

This will transfer water from the animal hospital reservoir to the Hua Na water reservoir.

Previous attempts to send raw water through old pipes, which were several decades old, failed because the pipes could not withstand water pressure, causing the 600-millimeter pipe to break at the Hua Hin Soi 95 intersection.

In the medium term, the Hua Hin Municipality will coordinate with the 14th Irrigation Office to connect the blue water pipeline to one of the main water supply pipes in the town.

This will be extended to the Huan Na tap water pumping station and is expected to be completed within 90 days. Once this is in place, the municipality will install booster pumps to increase water pressure.

The long-term plan involves building a water pumping station from Canal 1, laying a 1-meter diameter pipe for about 1 kilometer.

This long term plan has already been discussed by cabinet during a meeting chaired by then Prime Minister, General Prayut Chan-o-cha. In the meeting, budget was secured to solve Hua Hin’s water supply problems.

In total, some 1.054 billion baht was earmarked to extend water pipelines throughout Hua Hin.

The project is now in its final stage with only a remaining distance of just over 10 kilometers. The project is expected to be completed by September 2023, and by 2024, the water supply problem in Hua Hin city will be completely resolved, officials said.

