Here’s when the national parks near Hua Hin will be closed in 2024

Thailand’s national park system announces 2024 annual seasonal closure of attractions

Thailand has beautifully-kept national parks that have so much to offer.

The parks are great places to visit, with lots to see and do.

Locally, Hua Hin and Cha-am are on the doorstep of several national parks, including Kaeng Krachan, which is Thailand’s largest national park.

While most visitors to Hua Hin and Cha-am will head to the beach, no trip to the region is complete without visiting one of the nearby national parks.

But before you plan the trip, be aware: Some attractions located within national parks will take their annual break soon.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has announced the annual seasonal closure of attractions within 134 of its 156 national parks.

This initiative, aimed at protecting the country’s natural heritage, will see various attractions across the nation temporarily closed to both local and international visitors.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) relayed the information, highlighting that the closures are a routine measure designed to safeguard visitors and allow the environment time to recover. With Thailand home to a growing number of national parks, including the soon-to-be-announced Jedkod-Pongkonsao National Park in Saraburi, the practice of periodically closing attractions is seen as essential for conservation efforts and maintaining safety during adverse weather conditions.

Affected areas include six national parks in or near Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces: Kaeng Krachan, Kui Buri, Khao Sam Roi Yot, Namtok Huai Yang, Hat Wanakon, and Ao Sayam.

Specific closures of note include Khao Phanon Thung and its campsite from August 1 to October 31, 2024, and the wildlife viewing areas in Kui Buri, renowned for its wild elephant population. Additionally, the popular Khao Daeng Viewpoint in Khao Sam Roi Yot will be inaccessible from June 1 to 30.

The DNP assures that the closures are limited to certain attractions within the parks, not the parks in their entirety, allowing visitors to continue enjoying other areas. This strategic approach to conservation ensures that Thailand’s natural parks remain vibrant and accessible to future generations while promoting ecological recovery.

Travelers planning to visit a national park in Thailand are encouraged to check the status of specific attractions and consider exploring the many other beautiful areas within Thailand’s national parks that remain open year-round.

More information

National Park Office

Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation

Tel: +66 (0) 2562 0760-3 or +66 (0) 2561 0777 ext. 1743, 1744

Website: https://portal.dnp.go.th/p/nationalpark

Facebook: National Parks of Thailand

