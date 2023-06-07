Here’s where to buy Thailand’s GranMonte wines in Hua Hin

SOM’S TABLE, the wonderful restaurant by Chef Som Jutamase Theantae and which is located in Khao Tao, is now offering the widest selection of wines from Thailand’s award winning GranMonte Vineyard and Winery.

This renowned winery, situated in the beautiful Khao Yai region of Thailand, has gained a stellar reputation as the country’s leading family-run wine producer.

GranMonte Vineyard and Winery boasts a range of international award-winning wines, all crafted with 100% estate-grown grapes under the expertise of oenologist Nikki Lohitnavy.

Established in 1999 on a 40-acre plot of land that was once a cashew orchard, GranMonte has flourished amidst the picturesque surroundings of the UNESCO World Heritage Khao Yai National Park. The unique terroir and climate of this region contribute to the production of exceptional wines that showcase the best of Thai viticulture.

GranMonte Vineyard and Winery’s commitment to quality and innovation has been acknowledged by numerous accolades. AWC Vienna, Europe’s largest international wine competition, named GranMonte as the “Best National Producer – Thailand” in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019. These prestigious awards are a testament to the winery’s dedication to crafting wines of the highest standard.

Now, thanks to the partnership between GranMonte Vineyard and Winery and SOM’S TABLE restaurant, wine lovers can experience GranMonte wines in Hua Hin.

In addition to SOM’S TABLE, you can also enjoy GranMonte wines at Penloas, conveniently located on Phetkasem Road.

