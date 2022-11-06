Here’s where to celebrate Loy Krathong in Hua Hin

Thailand will celebrate the Loy Krathong Festival nationwide on November 8.

In Hua Hin, there is lots going on with nearly all of the major hotels hosting an event of some kind.

Loy Krathong is one of the most picturesque festivals to be held in the country, and Hua Hin is no exception.

The evening will see people gather around water, normally lakes, the beach or hotel pools, to pay respects to the goddess of water.

People taking part in the festivities will release beautiful lotus shaped rafts (hopefully biodegradable), which are decorated with candles, incense and flowers.

Every year, Loy Krathong falls on the night of the 12th lunar month at the end of the rainy season when the full moon lights up the sky.

This year will be extra special as a full lunar eclipse will occur on Nov 8 between 15.02 to 20.56 hr (Thailand time),

Wherever you celebrate the festival, the sight of krathongs, the flickering candles is a really nice spectacle.

There are several public events planned throughout Hua Hin.

But if you want to beat the huge crowds, the best option is to head to one of Hua Hin’s hotels and join in the festivities there.

Hotels are organising eco-friendly and biodegradable krathong-making workshops and sumptuous buffets and feasts.

Below is a round up of some of the best places to celebrate Loy Krathong in Hua Hin:

The Standard, Hua Hin 🎇 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐈𝐭 𝐔𝐩 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐲 𝐊𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐠

Let’s celebrate the festival of light together.

Meet us at the pool lawn on November 8th, we’re celebrating the Loy Krathong—the festival of lights—in style.

Create your own Krathong, float in the pool, and sip away at happy hour this full moon.

🗓 Where: Pool Lawn

⏰ When: November 8, 2022

Krathong Demonstration Time: 5.30PM-6.30PM

Floating: 6.30PM onwards Jaras Hua Hin Restaurant, InterContinental Hua Hin Resort 🌸✨Join us to celebrate the enchanting Loy Krathong Set Dinner at Jaras Hua Hin restaurant on 7-11 November 2022. We will be lighting Krathong on Tuesday, 8 November 2022. 🌸✨Savor an exquisite 8-course set menu. Our chef has taken inspiration gained from attending previous Loy Krathong festivals and created a special new menu for this year’s celebration.

Price: THB 2,188++ per person

THB 1,500++ for beverage pairing *For reservations:

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

The annual Loy Krathong Festival is one of Thailand’s most delightful events. Join the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin for a sumptuous Thai BBQ Buffet Dinner, completed with tempting desserts whilst listening to Thai music and cultural dance.

Loy Krathong Thai BBQ Buffet Dinner

Available on Tuesday, 8 November 2022 from 18.30 – 21.30 hours

Priced at Baht 1,190++ per person

595++ per child (6-12 years old)

For more information or reservations

SO Sofitel Hua Hin

Gather your friends and family to enjoy one of the most picturesque festivals “Loy Krathong” at SO Sofitel Hua Hin on Tuesday 8 November 2022.

💚 Don’t miss out on SO creative activity! Let’s design your own unique eco-friendly Krathong at Rabbit Lawn from 3 pm – 6 pm. *Complimentary for all guests

🥰 Guests also have the chance to vote for their favourite krathong made by the resort’s staff members from 5 p.m. onwards at SO Pool.

🙏 Float away your worries and come together to give thanks and pay respects to the goddess of water by releasing Krathong onto the water at SO Pool from 6 pm onwards.

*Buy you favorite krathong at SO Pool with starting price from THB 180 net.

Avani+ Hua Hin Resort

𝐋𝐨𝐲 𝐊𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐. Celebrate the water goddess in seaside style with fun, activities, and food! on 𝐓𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝟖𝐭𝐡 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 at Avani+ Hua Hin Resort We’ve got a fun-packed agenda to delight all ages.

How to Book | สอบถามเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ :

Anantara Hua Hin Resort

🎊 Join us for Loy Krathong on Tuesday 8 November 2022- a special day of Krathong making, dining, blessings and celebratory activities on Tuesday 8 November 2022. 💻: https://mhg.to/j8nzo

How to book | สอบถามเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ :

PinUp Café Hua Hin

Join us @ Pin Up Café on the lake of Kao Tao for THE LAKESIDE LOY KRATHONG PARTY this 8th of November.

KAO TAO is known for being the best place in Hua Hin to enjoy Loy Krathong.

This year Pin UP Café is organizing a party on the best spot on the lake to spice up the celebration.

Come and enjoy Funky house music by Dj Martin & DJ Bonita Everitt.

