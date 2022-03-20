Here’s where you can see scores of butterflies in Kaeng Krachan National Park

One of the best locations in Thailand to watch butterflies is located just a one and half hour drive from Hua Hin.

Between March and May scores of butterflies can be seen at the Ban Krang campsite in Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi.

The camp is located about 35 kilometres from Kaeng Krachan reservoir and is home to as many as 250 different species.

The camp offers information on the different species of butterflies that inhabit the local area.

Visitors to the camp are also invited to explore the nearby creeks to get a glimpse of even more butterflies.

The best time to see butterflies is in the morning between 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m and no later than noon

Between November to July the Ban Krang campsite is also an excellent location for birdwatching.

The Ban Krang campsite is open from 8am to 4pm for day visitors, while overnight camping is also available.

For more information call 0-3277-2311. Google Maps

