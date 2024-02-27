Hidden cameras spot rare wildlife, black panther seen by tourist just 1.5 hours from Hua Hin

Hidden camera traps have unearthed an abundance of wildlife along Phetchaburi River in Kaeng Krachan National Park.

The park’s head, Mongkol Chaiyaphakdee, in collaboration with the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Thailand, disclosed the results of a comprehensive wildlife survey conducted from February 17 to 21, 2024. The findings revealed an impressive array of species, including the elusive Indochinese tiger, freshwater crocodiles, and smooth-coated otters among others.

The camera traps, placed in the upper Phetchaburi River area, offered a glimpse into the wide variety of animals that live in the national park. Notable sightings from the footage include Indochinese tigers, smooth-coated otters, common langurs, southern spectacled langurs, pythons, rainbow hawks, and common large hornbills. This evidence of varied wildlife, both through photographed and not-photographed sightings, underscores the area’s critical role as a wildlife habitat.

Additionally, the park’s comprehensive coverage, which spans Nong Ya Plong, Kaeng Krachan, Tha Yang districts of Phetchaburi Province, and Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, serves as a vital watershed for the Phetchaburi and Pranburi Rivers. Kaeng Krachan National Park, the largest in Thailand, boasts a range of natural attractions and is part of the Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex, a registered World Heritage site.

In a separate encounter from the camera trap findings, a black panther was recently photographed by a tourist, Mr. Sitthi Naunirun, near Paneon Thung, further enhancing the park’s reputation for wildlife spotting.

The national park’s chief highlighted that the Ban Krang – Paneon Thung area, which is about 1.5 hours drive from Hua Hin, is home to a population of about 10 leopards and black panthers. These majestic creatures, known for their elusive nature, have been observed displaying curiosity rather than fear towards human presence, allowing for some extraordinary photographic opportunities.

Visitors to the park are reminded of the importance of respecting wildlife by maintaining a safe distance, avoiding loud noises, and not exiting their vehicles during sightings. Such encounters are not only rare but also signify the park’s successful conservation efforts, contributing to the overall health and diversity of the ecosystem.

Kaeng Krachan National Park is an exceptional destination for nature enthusiasts and wildlife photographers alike. Located just a 1.5-hour drive from Hua Hin, it’s a great place for a day trip or overnight stay.

Images: Kaeng Krachan National Park / Sitthi Naunirun

comments