Hiking, picnicking, and great views: Discover this hidden gem near Hua Hin and Cha Am – Huai Mai Tai Reservoir

If you live in Hua Hin or Cha Am, discovering new places to explore during the weekends is always fun.

For those seeking a serene location to relax and appreciate nature, the Huai Mai Tai Reservoir is an excellent option.

The reservoir is situated just 26 kilometers away from Hua Hin and can be reached in under 30 minutes from the centre of town.

The Huai Mai Tai Reservoir is part of the “Ang Paung Reservoir Network” project, which was initiated by the late His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.

The project’s goal was to manage water flow across river basins by taking advantage of natural forces such as gravity, canals, and streams. The network comprises a cluster of reservoirs collectively known as “Paung,” with the Huai Mai Tai Reservoir being one of them.

The reservoir is enclosed by verdant greenery and footpaths, making it an ideal destination for hiking and relaxation amidst nature.

One of the reservoir’s highlights are the lengthy platforms that serve as a walkway over the water.

These platforms had previously fallen into a state of disrepair but are currently being upgraded and improved.

They stretch for several hundred meters, and at the start of the platform, there is a small gazebo where visitors can rest and take in the stunning views.

Along the way, several raised platforms provide better views and photo opportunities, ideal for capturing the beauty of the reservoir and its surroundings.

The Huai Mai Tai Reservoir is encircled by numerous trails and hiking paths that offer visitors the chance to explore the area’s natural beauty.

The surrounding forest is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna, making it an ideal place for nature enthusiasts.

As visitors make their way along the trails, they can enjoy breathtaking views of the reservoir and the lush greenery that encompasses it.

For those who prefer a more leisurely experience, the Huai Mai Tai Reservoir is an excellent spot for a picnic and a great place to relax and enjoy a meal with family and friends.

Late afternoon is an ideal time to visit as the setting sun casts a warm glow over the reservoir, creating a peaceful and serene atmosphere. While the reservoir is beautiful throughout the day, it’s best to visit during the cooler mornings or later afternoons. This also provides the opportunity to witness the sunrise and sunset.

The Huai Mai Tai Reservoir is a must-visit for anyone residing in Hua Hin or Cha Am.

Whether you are seeking an adventurous hike or a tranquil picnic, this picturesque reservoir offers something for everyone.

So why not pack a bag, grab some snacks, and head out to the Huai Mai Tai Reservoir for a memorable day out in nature?

It’s worth noting that the Huai Mai Tai Reservoir is located in Cha Am, right on the border with Hua Hin. Visitors can access the reservoir from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and entry is free.

📍 https://goo.gl/maps/SnfpVtkzzqt8DfJz9

comments