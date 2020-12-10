Honouring a Scout Hero

On December 9, Deputy Governor Chatree Chanveerachai presided over the wreath laying ceremony at the Bunyingsiri Sathien Hero Scout Monument, Prachuap Wittayalai School, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

A day of honouring Scout Hero Boonying Sirisathien in commemorating his heroic and courageous act.

Scout Bunyingsiri Sathien joined the soldiers of the 5th Airborne Division to fight against the Japanese Army when the landed at Prachuap Bay during the Great Asia Burapha War (WW II).

Present during the ceremony were Col Samart Wong Songcharoen, Chief of Staff of the 5th Airborne Division 5, Lt Col Chumpon Bangchantuek, Deputy Director General of Muang Prachuap Police Station, Lt Sombat Thara and Deputy Director General of the Royal Thai Police.

Representing the education department were Mr Boonchai Angsawat, Director of Prachuap College School of Teachers, professors, students, air scouts and young scouts of Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Source: huahinsarn.com

