Hot season has peaked, Prachuap gears up for more rain from mid-May

As the hot season in Prachuap Khiri Khan province peaks, officials are gearing up for the upcoming rainy season.

According to the Department of Meteorology, the rainy season in Thailand is predicted to start around the third week of May 2023, with the possibility of 1-2 tropical storms passing through the northeastern and northern regions in August and September.

The rainy season in Thailand typically occurs from May to October, with the highest rainfall usually in September and October.

Officials from various departments and agencies recently attended a meeting chaired by the governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Dr. Sathien Charoenruen, to discuss their preparedness for the rainy season. Each agency presented their overall forecasts for weather conditions, water management, and drought prevention measures.

The governor emphasized the importance of being well-prepared for the rainy season, as the province had experienced severe flooding in the past. He also instructed all departments to coordinate their efforts and to ensure the safety and well-being of the people in the province.

With more rainfall expected in the coming weeks, officials are taking necessary steps to ensure that drainage systems are functioning well, and that water management measures are in place.

The public is also urged to stay informed and to follow safety guidelines to avoid potential risks during the rainy season.

Despite the fact that Prachuap Khiri Khan is located near the Gulf of Thailand, the province typically experiences some of the least amount of rainfall in the country.

Between July and November, it is sometimes referred to as the ‘Wet Season,’ ‘Monsoon Season,’ or ‘Green Season.’

However, Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan do not typically experience the monsoons to the extent that they affect other parts of Thailand.

The average temperature during this time is around 28°C, with a maximum of 33°C, and average evening humidity levels of 83%.

October is the wettest month of the year, with an average rainfall of about 200mm.

