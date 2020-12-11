Last month, Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul presided over the opening of a hotel management seminar featuring Dr Thanitcha Chaichatchawanprateep, associate dean for academic affairs and research, Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Industry, Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin.

The two-day event, held at Hua Hin Golf Villa was designed to provide participants with knowledge and understanding of hotel operations enable them to develop skills through hands-on training and build a career in the MICE industry.

The seminar also focused on fostering good relationships between hotel management, hotel employees in various departments, educational institutions and the general public.

comments