How Khao Takiab fishermen are helping to boost crab stocks in local waters

Hua Hin Mayor Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul has officially presented a new sign to members of the “Crab Bank Learning Center, Takiab Community”.

The sign, which was presented to Mr. Montree Pongpanich, head of Ban Khao Takiab Small Boat Fisheries Group, is in recognition of the conservation efforts undertaken by local fishermen in the Khao Takiab area.

For more than 10 years, fishermen from Khao Takiab have been helping to boost the populations of various marine life in the waters around Hua Hin.

The conservation efforts, which have been done on a voluntary basis, have resulted in an increase in blue crabs, squid, horseshoe crabs, and other aquatic animals.

There are around 80 fishermen at the Ban Khao Takiab canal which take part in the conservation project.

Any of the fishermen who catch a ‘pregnant’ crab, squid or horseshoe crab with eggs under their abdomen are taken to a nursing pond at the Crab Bank Learning Center until the eggs hatch, at which point they are then released into the sea.

The efforts have brought long term benefits to the fishermen who are now able to catch different marine stock all year round.

In a presentation held at Hua Hin Municipality, it was announced that the new sign will be installed at the point of the beach known as “Bo Ta Kham”, where many of the fishermen bring the crabs ashore before taking them to the learning center.

