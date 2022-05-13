How pet owners in Hua Hin can get their animals vaccinated against rabies for free

After health officials have urged people to stay up to date with their vaccinations during the pandemic, Hua Hin Municipality is reminding pet owners to do the same for their four legged friends.

The Public Health and Environment Division of Hua Hin Municipality is offering free rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats throughout May.

The rabies vaccination clinics will be at scores of locations throughout the city from May 16 to May 27.

🔴 Subscribe to the Hua Hin Today newsletter for the latest news, information and events from Hua Hin delivered to your inbox 📨 ➡️ SUBSCRIBE

Vaccines are given on a first come, first served basis with no appointments required.

However, dogs and cats must be at least three months old, in good health and free of illness.

Owners taking their dogs or cats to receive the vaccination are asked to take identification with them, either Thai ID card or passport.

The free vaccines are being made available as part of an ongoing drive to prevent the spread of rabies in the local community.

The rabies vaccination clinics will be held at the Public Health Service Centre and Hua Hin Centre on May 16.

There will be a total of 18 locations where owners can take the dogs or cats to receive a rabies vaccination until May 27.

The free vaccination services will be available on the dates, times, and locations listed below:

comments