How to buy tickets to see Kenny G in Hua Hin

Tickets to see Kenny G in Hua Hin are still available, here’s all you need to know about the event.

Grammy and American Music Award-winning artist Kenny G will perform in Hua Hin on Saturday May 7.

The International Jazz & Blues Festival 2022 will take place at True Arena, with Kenny G set to perform a 90 minute set.

Tickets for Kenny G in Hua Hin first went on sale in March but can still be purchased online via Thai Ticket Major.

Prices start from 2,000 baht for standard tickets, 3,500 baht for VIP and 5,000 baht for VVIP.

One of the event sponsors, the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, is also offering a special Kenny G concert package.

The package includes a one or two night stay at the hotel, daily breakfast for 2 persons, two tickets for the Kenny G concert and unlimited access to Vana Nava Water Jungle for the duration of the stay.

Prices for the room & concert ticket package start from THB 10,200++ and can be booked until 30 April 2022.

More information can be found on the Intercon InterContinental Hua Hin Resort website.

A number of local jazz bands and artists including DRAGONFLY, Melodic Corner and Mellow Motif, as well as blues band Yamin & The SOS (The Symbolic Of Star), will also perform at the event.

The International Jazz & Blues Festival 2022 has a capacity of 3,500 people and will be one of the first music festivals to be held in Thailand since the start of the pandemic.

Festival-goers will be required to present a vaccine certificate showing at least two vaccine doses or a negative ATK test no more than 72 hour prior to the event. Free COVID-19 testing is also available onsite.

Schedule

16.00 : Doors open at Food & Drink Zone

17.00 : Doors open Concert Zone

17.30 – 18.10 : Mellow Motif

18.10 – 19.05 : Melodic Corner (PAE SAX / Nutty / Soh & Bee ETC.)

19.05 – 20.00 : Yamin & SOS

20.00 – 20.55 : Dragonfly

20.55 – 22.55 : Kenny G

