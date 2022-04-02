How to celebrate Songkran in Hua Hin

Hua Hin Municipality has announced the schedule for this year’s Songkran celebrations, which will take place without water fights.

Organised events will be centered around a stage on Hua Hin beach, close to the Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, from April 11 to 13 and will take place under the banner “travel the local way, experience Thai culture, and relax on the beach”.

There is also a retro theme for this year’s celebrations with people who attend invited to wear retro style clothing.

There will also be a check in corner where people can take photos to share on social media, while vendors will also be showcasing an array of local food.

In accordance with the requirements outlined by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Hua Hin’s Songkran celebrations will take place without public water fights or water splashing activities.

Events are also required to follow COVID-19 preventative measures.

Hua Hin Songkran 2022 will take place according to the following schedule:

April 11

14.30 -18.30 Sand pagoda building contest to win prize money.

17.30 Travel back in time with folk plays performed by Hua Hin Municipality students.

19.00 Opening ceremony “Travel the local way, experience Thai culture, and relax on the beach”.

19.30 Songkran festival opening show

20.00 Rejoice in retro Thai dance!

April 12

16.00 Folk games from the community such as Mae Sri Phi Uung Ang, foxes, Luk Chuang, and Luk Yon, culminating in the local play “Phee Pung Tai”.

19.00 Miss Songkran Recycle Contest

19.30 Rejoice in retro Thai dance!

April 13

9.30 Pouring scented water on the hands of revered elders and ask for blessing tradition

10.30 The local community sports competition.

In addition to the events organised by the local municipality, there are lots of other ways people in Hua Hin can celebrate Songkran.

Visit a temple

Many Thais will be visiting their local temple to make merit on Songkran.

In Hua Hin and the neighbouring districts, there are many temples that will be busy with people from early in the morning on the first day of the Songkran festival.

In the centre of town, Wat Hua Hin will be the main temple both locals and tourists will visit.

However, for a more scenic experience, it is worth making the effort to drive approximately 30 minutes out of town to visit Wat Huay Mongkol.

The temple, located in Thap Thai, features the largest statue of the Buddhist monk called “Luang Phor Thuad”, who lived from 1582 to 1682.

Songkran Night Market at SO Sofitel Hua Hin

For something different that all the family can enjoy, visit the Songkran Night Market at the So Sofitel Hua Hin on April 15 from 5pm to 9pm.

Immerse yourself in a chill atmosphere of the night market on the beach featuring live entertainments and more than 20 handpicked local artisans with unique arts, handmade crafts, interesting souvenirs, and a variety of local products.

Enjoy a variety of food and beverages at Beach Society throughout the event with all-you-can-eat package at only THB 850 net/person including unlimited food and a complimentary glass of soft drink during the event

Splash around at the beach or a water park

While water throwing may be prohibited on the streets, there is no need to miss out on all the fun.

Get your water fix by visiting one of Hua Hin’s many beaches – you’d be hard pressed to find better in the area than Khao Takiab or Sanae Beach in Nong Khae. If you want to travel further afield, Ao Manao beach is a beautiful spot.

Alternatively, splash around to your heart’s content at either of the local water parks: Vana Nava or Black Mountain Water Park.

