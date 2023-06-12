How to quickly gain confidence

Not a lot of people are as confident as they would like to be. Yet self-confidence is incredibly important because it shows in all that we do.

The good news is, the idea that you have of yourself is created by yourself. It is only a premise. A simple idea you have built your entire personality on.

More good news? That means YOU can change it as well!

The easiest way to improve your self-confidence is to follow up on your own words.

Do what you told yourself you were going to do.

What makes a person trustworthy?

If they say what they do and they do what they say.

So if you cannot trust yourself? Why would you be confident in your own presence?

Your thinking makes it so

You are what you think you are.

If you believe you are someone that is anxious in crowded rooms, there is a high chance you act like someone that experiences anxiety in crowded rooms.

If you feel important, you probably act like someone that feels that they are important.

How you think determines how you act. And how you act determines how others respond to you.

If you want to gain confidence, start to feed your mind a steady diet of thoughts of confidence and courage.

Become that person, NOW

The very first question you need to ask yourself is; how do I want to be seen? How do I want others to experience my company?

Would you like to be seen at your best? When you speak, would you like to speak your best?

If you are speaking in front of a group and all you think about is not panicking, not stuttering, etc. High chance that is EXACTLY what will happen.

Like it or not, your appearance “talks.” Be sure it says positive things about you. Never leave home without feeling certain you look like the kind of person you want to be.

And, if you want to convey confidence, you can’t display a “broken body.” Unfortunately, in our society, it’s common to see people with bodies that turn inward or downward.

Do you see anybody slouching in Greek sculpture? No, the bodies go upward. Your spine should reach up and so should your head. You must always be conscious of aspiring upward. That’s true even when you sit down. If you let your whole body sink down when you sit, you’re revealing a lack of confidence.

The same is true for your voice. To be confident, you can’t have a voice that mumbles. Speak up and speak clearly.

When you start looking and acting like the person you want to become, your new attitude will not only talk to you, it will talk to others. As you begin acting differently, you will quickly earn more respect and attention from everyone around you.

Experience builds confidence

Eleanor Roosevelt said, “You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You must do the thing you think you cannot do.” That is excellent advice.

A lack of confidence is surmounted by taking action. Think about the times in your life when you did something that was in an area you’d never been in before. You weren’t confident you could do it at first, but the more you did it, the more confident you became.

So as you’re thinking and acting like the person you want to become, remember that you can’t build confidence solely by sitting around thinking good thoughts. You also have to take action. As soon as you do, the fear on the inside will begin to dissipate and your confidence WILL rise.

Follow up question to ask yourself

With everything in your mind, in any situation, in every moment of doubt, ask and answer this question;

‘What kind of person do I want to be?”

You told yourself, from now on snoozing is out of my habitual behavior.

The alarm clock goes, and you are awake. You hear a voice saying, “Snooze it, you deserve it.”

ASK THE QUESTION!



What kind of person do I want to be? Do I want to be that person that snoozes and loses? Loss of energy just by having no discipline and starting the day with a loss already? (Broken promise gives our subconscious mind a negative state. We did not keep our word.)

OR, do I want to be that kind of person that does what he/she says and starts the day with a victory over my negative voice and therefore puts himself in a better mood?

Do what you told yourself you were going to do and celebrate the moments you achieved what you said you wanted to achieve.

Build confidence through baby steps at first, you will feel, think, and act differently in no time!



