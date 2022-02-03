Hua Hin aims for UNESCO creative city recognition

Hua Hin will put music and art at the centre of its bid to become officially recognised as a creative city by the UNESCO Creative Cities Network.

Last year, neighbouring Phetchaburi was named as a creative city for gastronomy and now officials want similar recognition for Hua Hin.

Officials believe if Hua Hin was to be included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network it would help the city achieve its aim of creating a sustainable tourism destination that would be known around the world.

UNESCO Creative Cities Network recognises cities across seven different categories: crafts and folk art, design, film, gastronomy, literature, media arts and music.

The goal of the Creative Cities Network is to recognise cities that have identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development.

While Phetchaburi received recognition for gastronomy, Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand, failed in its bid to be recognised as a creative city of design.

A 31 member working group has been established to ascertain exactly what Hua Hin needs to do in order to be recognised as a creative city.

Officials have said that because of Hua Hin’s history of hosting the annual Jazz Festival, music should be at the centre of any bid.

The working group will now begin planning Hua Hin’s bid for UNESCO Creative Cities Network recognition.

