Hua Hin aims to boost road safety with LED signs during Songkran

Hua Hin officials will install LED signs at various points around the city to inform drivers during Songkran.

On April 9, 2024, officials met at the Chomsin Room, Hua Hin Municipality Office to finalize preparations designed to curb road accidents during the Somgkran celebrations.

Notably, service points for the public will be established throughout the seven high-risk days of the Songkran Festival, from April 11 to 17, along Soi Hua Hin 1 on Phetkasem Road.

The committee also recommended several infrastructural improvements to enhance road safety.

These include traffic line marking near Hua Hin Temple to improve convenience and safety, the construction of well-lit central islands in front of Hua Hin School to delineate traffic flow, and the installation of warning signs at critical U-turn spots, such as Soi Hua Hin 112.

Another feature of this year’s safety measures includes the deployment of large LED signs designed to inform and guide drivers.

These signs will play a crucial role in managing traffic flow and enhancing road safety, particularly in high-risk areas. They will also be used to enforce parking regulations, prohibiting parking that obstructs municipal entrances and exits on the south side.

