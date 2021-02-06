Hua Hin Airport plans for the good future

Deputy Minister of Transport Thavorn Seniam along with Deputy Director of the Department of Airports Charun Meesomboon and an inspection committee visited Hua Hin Airport on Friday to discuss the airport’s development plan and adopting new policies implemented by the transport ministry.

Welcoming the committee were Provincial deputy Gov Phromphiriya Kijnuson, Hua Hin Sheriff Prayong Chanteng and Mr Abhisit Ubonkomut, Hua Hin Airport Director.

Currently, the terminal can accommodate around 860,000 passengers annually with plans to increase the number in the future.

Previously, Air Asia started to operate domestic flights from Hua Hin to Chiang Mai and Udon Thani every Friday and Sunday, with 1 flight per day.

While the Department of Airports has driven plans to increase the efficiency and airport’s security standards in 2019 with improvements to expand the runway to another 2.1kms. It is also expanding its landing area to accommodate five Boeing 737 aircraft by 2022.

In addition, the construction of the new terminal building that can accommodate 900 passengers per hour or 2.6 million passengers per year will take place from 2021-2024.

Meanwhile, Thaworn said that Hua Hin Airport has also increased its security system with firearms and bomb detectors that already have been installed.

However, Thaworn instructed the airport director to expedite the constructions according to the allocated budget so that the goal could be achieved on time.

Hua Hin is an important tourist destination and according to the 2019 statistics, approximately 7 million tourists had visited the resort town, generating 43 billion baht of tourism income.

In 2018, 17,000 passengers arrived at the Hua Hin Airport with a sudden jump of 45,000 people in 2019, and that is only the departing passengers.

As the statistics have shown, it is forecast that domestic aviation will return to normal in 2022 and it is expected that international travel will return to ‘almost’ normal by 2023 as the Covid-19 vaccines is starting to roll out globally.

Tourism will still be the dominant contributor to Thailand’s economy after the Covid situation has subsided.

Through brainstorming, opinions from all sectors including the government will help formulate projects/plans for the 2023 fiscal year.

In addition, plans of extending the Hua Hin Airport runway from 2.1kms to 3kms in order to accommodate international flights in the future is clearly on the table.

Reported by: Visa Chimdee | Hua Hin Today

comments