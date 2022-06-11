Hua Hin Airport to receive additional 350 million baht for safety and infrastructure improvements

The ongoing development of Hua Hin Airport has been boosted following news the airport is set to receive a further 350 million baht in funding.

The additional money will be used to improve safety and infrastructure at the airport ahead of the arrival of more international flights flying directly to Hua Hin.

Mr. Udorn Olsson, special advisor to the Ministry of Transport, revealed on Friday (June 10) that he had met with representatives from all key sectors to track the progress of the initial 250 million baht budget to widen Hua Hin Airport’s runway.

Mr. Udorn said the Ministry of Transport has agreed to spend an additional 350 million baht budget to improve safety in accordance with international standards set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

The improvements will further help support the addition of more international flights to Hua Hin.

Hua Hin Airport today has a great potential for accepting tourists and can serve as an aviation hub in the lower central provinces, attracting foreign airlines looking to expand their international tourism potential, Mr Udorn wrote.

From July 1, Air Asia will increase the return trip between Hua Hin and Chiang Mai to three times a week, on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Mr Udorn also confirmed the intention for flights linking Hua Hin and Phuket to begin within the next two months.

In addition, the Phoenix Group, the organisation spearheading the improvements at the airport, has signed a cooperation agreement between the government and airlines in preparation to open direct flights to Hua Hin from various regions such as Singapore, India, Hong Kong, China and South Korea.

Within three years, one million passengers are expected to arrive at the airport annually.

In addition to the infrastructure improvements, other major developments are also taking place at the Airport.

Among those include exciting plans for the Airport is the first Event Hub to be launched at Hua Hin Airport to create a multi-functional event space for business fairs, exhibitions, and consumer and ticketed concerts and events.

